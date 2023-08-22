Bethany House outreach team provides refuge to those caught in the rain

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local shelter is doing the best it can to provide assistance to those seeking refuge from the rain.

The Bethany House is working closely with Laredo agencies to monitor the weather conditions in the event that they need to provide additional housing to residents needing a place to stay.

Esmeralda Suarez with Bethany House said its outreach team is driving around town to transport people who might be living under bridges, or places that could potentially flood.

“All the traffic in the, in the highways and everything, the water leaks from the bridges, and especially if it is a hurricane or big storm, they need to be housed, they need to have somewhere where they can hide from this weathers,” said Suarez.

Representatives at the Bethany House say that if someone does not want to come into the shelter, the outreach team provides them with essential items such as blankets and clothes.

