Chase involving tractor trailer reported on southbound lane of I-35

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle chase involving a tractor trailer is reported on I-35.

According to a KGNS team member, authorities are pursuing a car chase on the southbound lane of I-35 and mile marker 18.

Webb County officials are believed to be following the tractor trailer.

Motorists in the area are being advised to drive with caution.

