Chase involving tractor trailer reported on southbound lane of I-35

A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle chase involving a tractor trailer is reported on I-35.

According to a KGNS team member, authorities are pursuing a car chase on the southbound lane of I-35 and mile marker 18.

Webb County officials are believed to be following the tractor trailer.

Motorists in the area are being advised to drive with caution.

