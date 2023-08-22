Shop Local
City of Laredo and Webb County prepare centers to shelter residents if needed

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over 200,000 people living in Webb County from Rio Bravo to El Cenizo are getting ready to designate centers to shelter people through the storm.

In the City of Laredo, the American Red Cross stated that the Haynes and Cigarroa Recreation Centers are on standby in the event that they need to temporarily house residents.

The city said they will let people know once they are open so people can take shelter; however, officials believe the outskirts of the city will be the most affected.

“Usually in Laredo it’s Rio Bravo and El Cenizo, and the low line areas close to the river. We are being prepared; we are being proactive everything is being set up as we speak,” said Freddy Rendon with the American Red Cross. “Our heavy areas right now with the Red Cross are in Corpus and in the valley.”

Webb County has opened one shelter at this time which is the Rio Bravo Fitness Center.

For those needing to seek refuge from the inclement weather, you can call 956-523-4793.

