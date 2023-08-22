Flooding disrupts Laredo roadways, residents urged to stay home
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Amid ongoing inclement weather conditions, the Laredo Police Department is issuing a strong advisory for all residents to remain at home and avoid traveling on roadways. As flooding continues to impact the region, several streets have been closed to ensure public safety.
Closed Streets Due to Flooding:
- 1. Bartlett Ave. to Polaris on Jacaman Rd.
- 2. Maria Luisa/Loop 20
- 3. 7300 McPherson Rd.
- 4. Jaime Zapata/Los Presidentes
- 5. Chihuahua/Highway 83 (completely flooded)
- 6. San Lorenzo/Mines Rd.
- 7. Sierra Vista/US Highway 83
- 8. Zacate Creek overflowing
- 9. La Terraza/Ejido
- 10. Hillside/Gallegher
- 11. I-35 overflowing
- 12. North Arkansas Ave./Guadalupe St.
- 13. Marcella Ave./Corpus Christi
- 14. McPherson Rd./Calton Rd
- 15. San Dario/ Springfield
- 16. Santa Ursula/Lafayette
- 17. La Pita Mangana/Hwy 83
- 18. Santa Maria/Las Cruces
- 19. Mines Rd. / Atlanta
- 20. McPherson Rd./Hillside
- 21. Loop 20 by Airport flooded
- 22. I-35 Exit B
Stay Informed: For the latest updates on road closures, weather conditions, and safety advisories, residents are encouraged to stay connected to local news sources and official communication channels.
