Flooding disrupts Laredo roadways, residents urged to stay home

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Amid ongoing inclement weather conditions, the Laredo Police Department is issuing a strong advisory for all residents to remain at home and avoid traveling on roadways. As flooding continues to impact the region, several streets have been closed to ensure public safety.

Closed Streets Due to Flooding:

1. Bartlett Ave. to Polaris on Jacaman Rd.

2. Maria Luisa/Loop 20

3. 7300 McPherson Rd.

4. Jaime Zapata/Los Presidentes

5. Chihuahua/Highway 83 (completely flooded)

6. San Lorenzo/Mines Rd.

7. Sierra Vista/US Highway 83

8. Zacate Creek overflowing

9. La Terraza/Ejido

10. Hillside/Gallegher

11. I-35 overflowing

12. North Arkansas Ave./Guadalupe St.

13. Marcella Ave./Corpus Christi

14. McPherson Rd./Calton Rd

15. San Dario/ Springfield

16. Santa Ursula/Lafayette

17. La Pita Mangana/Hwy 83

18. Santa Maria/Las Cruces

19. Mines Rd. / Atlanta

20. McPherson Rd./Hillside

21. Loop 20 by Airport flooded

22. I-35 Exit B

Stay Informed: For the latest updates on road closures, weather conditions, and safety advisories, residents are encouraged to stay connected to local news sources and official communication channels.

