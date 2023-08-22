Shop Local
‘Heatwave’ Berler provides real-time updates on Tropical Storm Harold

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With Tropical Storm Harold making its way toward the South Texas coast, KGNS Chief Meteorologist Richard “Heatwave” Berler has been actively engaging with the community through social media platforms, specifically X (formerly Twitter), delivering up-to-the-minute insights and valuable information about the storm’s progression.

Timely Updates: Berler’s first tweet at 7:30 a.m. warned of Tropical Storm Harold’s imminent arrival on the south Texas coast, forecasting heavy rains for the Laredo/Zapata area. He emphasized the potential for flash flooding and estimated rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches.

Evolving Weather: Throughout the morning, Berler continued to relay important details about Harold’s movement. He pinpointed the progression of rain bands, highlighting the Laredo/Zapata area as the focal point for the heaviest rainfall, especially from midday to late afternoon. He also advised of the possibility of isolated spin-up tornadoes in the Baffin Bay Area near Rivera.

Local Impact and Temperatures: Berler provided a local perspective on the storm’s impact by mentioning that the hot airmass had receded northward to South Dakota, causing the midnight temperature of 86°F to be today’s high. He referenced historical temperatures and rainfall, connecting them to the present weather event.

Constant Monitoring: Berler continued to provide updates on Harold’s center of circulation as it neared the south Texas coast and eventually made landfall. He highlighted the potential for high winds, with gusts exceeding 60 mph near the coast.

Safety Awareness: Throughout his tweets, Berler emphasized the importance of staying weather-aware and urged residents to be cautious as the storm unfolded.

Residents are encouraged to stay tuned to Berler’s social media updates, local news, and official communication channels for the latest information on Tropical Storm Harold’s developments.

