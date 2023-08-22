‘Heatwave’ Berler provides real-time updates on Tropical Storm Harold

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With Tropical Storm Harold making its way toward the South Texas coast, KGNS Chief Meteorologist Richard “Heatwave” Berler has been actively engaging with the community through social media platforms, specifically X (formerly Twitter), delivering up-to-the-minute insights and valuable information about the storm’s progression.

Timely Updates: Berler’s first tweet at 7:30 a.m. warned of Tropical Storm Harold’s imminent arrival on the south Texas coast, forecasting heavy rains for the Laredo/Zapata area. He emphasized the potential for flash flooding and estimated rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches.

Tuesday 7:30 am: Tropical Storm Harold will cross the south Texas coast this morning. Rains will begin in the Laredo/Zapata area shortly, becoming heavier after ~10 or 11 am, heaviest midday to late afternoon. Flash flooding is a big concern, 2”-4” quite possible. pic.twitter.com/21TfwLANAl — Richard Heatwave Berler (@HeatwaveKGNS) August 22, 2023

Evolving Weather: Throughout the morning, Berler continued to relay important details about Harold’s movement. He pinpointed the progression of rain bands, highlighting the Laredo/Zapata area as the focal point for the heaviest rainfall, especially from midday to late afternoon. He also advised of the possibility of isolated spin-up tornadoes in the Baffin Bay Area near Rivera.

Tuesday 8:28 am: Rain is spreading west in advance of Tropical Storm Harold. The bands of rain will be most pronounced and heaviest over the Laredo/Zapata area midday through late afternoon. Isolated spin up tornadoes in the Baffin Bay Area near Rivera. pic.twitter.com/CVtDxDWxuk — Richard Heatwave Berler (@HeatwaveKGNS) August 22, 2023

Local Impact and Temperatures: Berler provided a local perspective on the storm’s impact by mentioning that the hot airmass had receded northward to South Dakota, causing the midnight temperature of 86°F to be today’s high. He referenced historical temperatures and rainfall, connecting them to the present weather event.

Tuesday 9:18 am: The center of the hot airmass has moved far to the north to South Dakota. Harold is moving west, it’s center of circulation nearing the coast. Our midnight temperature of 86F will be today’s high, 1st <90F since May 28th’s 82F with 1.52” of rain, 86 days ago. pic.twitter.com/r3uhL2QVxV — Richard Heatwave Berler (@HeatwaveKGNS) August 22, 2023

Constant Monitoring: Berler continued to provide updates on Harold’s center of circulation as it neared the south Texas coast and eventually made landfall. He highlighted the potential for high winds, with gusts exceeding 60 mph near the coast.

Tuesday 9:38 am: Harold’s center of circulation is less than 5 miles from landfall on south Texas coast: pic.twitter.com/8Wdcrn6zIn — Richard Heatwave Berler (@HeatwaveKGNS) August 22, 2023

Safety Awareness: Throughout his tweets, Berler emphasized the importance of staying weather-aware and urged residents to be cautious as the storm unfolded.

Tuesday 10:08 am: Center of Harold’s circulation now inland just south of Baffin Bay near Rivera. It will dissipate as it heads west, but a big rain maker for Laredo/Zapata and area in general, especially midday to late afternoon. Stay weather aware. >1.25” so far near the coast. pic.twitter.com/tXzQ9VQAS0 — Richard Heatwave Berler (@HeatwaveKGNS) August 22, 2023

Residents are encouraged to stay tuned to Berler’s social media updates, local news, and official communication channels for the latest information on Tropical Storm Harold’s developments.

