“It Street” closure approved to keep weekend nightlife safe

By Lisely Garza
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s a popular, well-known downtown attraction-- Iturbide Street.

It has become the epicenter for downtown’s bars and restaurants.

On Monday’s agenda, one council member was looking to close “It Street” down to traffic in order to promote Laredo’s nightlife.

The growing part of downtown Laredo has become the center for many staple celebrations--from St. Patrick’s Day to pride--Iturbide Street has hosted it all.

With its gaining popularity, Councilwoman Alyssa Cigarroa wants the street that houses several bars and restaurants to continue its growth.

Cigarroa is proposing Iturbide St. to be closed to traffic two nights of the week--Friday and Saturday night.

In a statement provided to KGNS, Councilmember Cigarroa told us, “This proposed initiative is to foster a safer and more vibrant environment for all who visit Iturbide during the weekends. This endeavor not only prioritizes the safety of our community but also presents an opportunity to transform public space into pedestrian-friendly places. Our intention is to improve the overall experience when visiting downtown. Ideally -- the street would be turned into a pedestrian walkway making it safer for those in the area.”

In Monday’s meeting, the city council agreed with the proposal.

It Street will be closed from 7:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. to vehicular traffic on Fridays and Saturdays.

However, there is no official word on when the changes will be implemented.

According to the council, no residential area will be affected and the closure will affect the area from Santa Ursula to Convent Street.

