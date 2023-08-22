Laredo City Council donates to local Alzheimer’s Association chapter
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo approved to support the national Alzheimer’s Association local chapter.
The city will be matching its last year’s donation of $5,000.
Additionally, District 5 Councilmember Ruben Gutierrez, donated $500.
This year’s annual walk will take place on November 4th starting at 9 am at the UT Education Center at Laredo.
