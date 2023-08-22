Laredo Fire Department issues tornado safety tips

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - As Tropical Storm Harold continues to make its way across the south Texas area, officials in Laredo are assessing some potential weather hazards that could affect the citizens of Laredo.

According to Ricardo Oliva Jr. with the Laredo Fire Department, the city officials as well as entities such as Laredo Police, Laredo Fire, LISD and UISD met to go over some of the potential weather threats that could be headed our way.

Oliva said while Laredo is expecting some rain, what they are keeping an eye on is the possibility of tornadoes that could develop.

Oliva urges residents who live in a mobile home to monitor the weather conditions and to evacuate the house in the event of a tornado.

For residents who live in homes without a basement it’s important to wait inside a room without windows.

Oliva also recommends covering yourself with blankets and pillows to protect yourself from falling debris.

Keep in mind these are only precautions that are to be used in the likelihood of a tornado.

Oliva also urges drivers to be safe while on the roadways during extreme weather conditions.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.