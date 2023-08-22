Laredo offers sand and bag distribution in preparation for heavy rain

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is providing sand and bags to families in anticipation of heavy rain.

Where and When: The sand and bag distribution point is situated at 1900 Hillside Road, between Thomas Avenue and Maher Avenue. The distribution will be ongoing until supplies last and is accessible to residents starting immediately.

Preparedness Guidelines: Each family is entitled to fill up to 5 bags with sand, provided by the city. To facilitate the bag-filling process, residents are advised to bring their own shovels. By coming prepared, individuals can efficiently and effectively gather the sand and bags needed to help protect their homes and properties from potential flooding risks.

Stay Informed: For the latest updates and information related to this sand and bag distribution initiative, residents are encouraged to stay connected with official city communication channels. This includes the city’s website, social media accounts, and local news outlets.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.