Laredo Police Chief finalists gather for meet-and-greet

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The five finalists looking to fill the role of the Laredo Chief of Police gathered at the department for a meet-and-greet with officers and the public.

The candidates in question include Andy Harvey, Manuel Maciel, Miguel Rodriguez, Ricardo Gonzalez, and Tom Whitten.

Of the current candidate pool, three are locals and the other two, Harvey and Whitten, are from out of town.

City Manager Joseph Neeb talked about the prospect of hiring from within or getting someone who brings a different perspective saying, “We want to select the best candidate, and I think that’s going to be the idea. There is a benefit to bringing somebody from the outside, with fresh ideas. But there’s also that benefit of the stability that an internal candidate can bring, so we’re gonna look at all of that. We’re balancing through all of that as we interview. The nice thing is that we’re letting a lot of people interact with our candidates, and so, with any luck, we’ll have a really good selection at the end of that.”

The last series of interviews for the position will be on August 30th and 31st before the final selection is made.

