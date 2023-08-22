Laredo Police report street closures due to flooding

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The severe rain is creating hazardous road conditions which have resulted in a few road closures.

According to the Laredo Police Department, Jacaman Road and Bartlett, Jaime Memorial and Los Presidentes and the 7300 block of McPherson are closed to the traveling public.

Drivers are being urged to find alternate routes to get to their destinations.

Also as a reminder, Laredo Police urge drivers to obey all traffic signs and barricades for their own safety.

