Laredo school districts suspend classes due to heavy rain

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Tuesday morning seemed like it was going to be another normal school day; however, both school districts made the decision to dismiss their students early due to the inclement weather conditions.

During the late morning and noon hours, cars, trucks and buses lined up to pick up thousands of students and take them back to their homes, not only in Laredo but in Webb County as well.

UISD, LISD, private schools, charter schools and even our Laredo College and university all made the decision to keep their students and staff safe.

Veronica Castillon with LISD said that district officials had been in constant communication with City of Laredo officials.

“We know that the safety and security of our children is our priority, and always will be and we also got our staff and our facilities to be safe and secure,” said Castillon.

Meanwhile, Mike Garza, UISD’s Associate Superintendent said the rain was not the only factor in their decision making.

“It’s the high winds, it’s the possible tornadoes, again it’s not likely to happen, but we want to be prepared in case it happens, so more importantly, we want the children to be home safe before the highest point can hit,” said Garza.

Although LISD said they are not considering a weather make-up day, UISD is considering it.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.