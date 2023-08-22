Shop Local
Update: LISD and UISD release students early due to Tropical Storm Harold

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -After carefully assessing the current weather conditions in Laredo and surrounding communities, both UISD and LISD have decided to release students at all of its campus early on, Tuesday, Aug. 22.

LISD and UISD high schools will dismiss at 11 a.m., middle schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. and elementary schools will release at 12 p.m.

Parents are asked to pick up their children as soon as possible.

LISD Transportation will be provided to those students who rely on bus transportation.

All classes are expected to resume on Wednesday Aug. 22 at regular time.

