Loop 20 closed from Jacaman to Saunders, police say

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Loop 20 between Jacaman and Saunders has been closed to the traveling public.

The Laredo Police Department announced the closure after reports of vehicles getting stuck on Loop 20 right in front of the airport.

Officials with the Webb County Sheriff’s Office were seen assisting people in need.

First responders are at the loop redirecting traffic.

Drivers are being advised to expect delays.

Authorities would like to remind drivers to turnaround and don’t drown and avoid from driving on streets that have already been closed off by police.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

