Nuevo Laredo prepares shelters for residents in need

NUEVO LAREDO, MX . (KGNS) - People in Nuevo Laredo are also dealing with the effects of tropical depression Harold.

Fire crews in our sister city are asking residents to seek shelter if needed.

According to Joel Silva Pulido from Nuevo Laredo’s Fire Department, Mexican authorities are helping those affected by the heavy rain.

Pulido said that shelters are ready in the event that people need a place to ride out the heavy storm.

One of the challenges they are facing is the need to shelter many of the Venezuelan migrants living in Nuevo Laredo from the rain.

“There were many of the migrants who are working in Nuevo Laredo and many of them went to their workplaces to take shelter from the weather, so out of the approximately 300 Venezuelans, approximately 120 agreed to go to the Nazareth shelter,” said Silva Pulido.

According to Nuevo Laredo’s Fire Department, some neighborhoods that usually get affected by the heavy rain are the ones near the riverbanks such as colonia Lomas Del Rio and Benito Juarez.

