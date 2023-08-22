SCAN Laredo Border Project LAUNCH invites parents to sign up for free developmental screenings

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the back-to-school season officially underway, SCAN Laredo is launching monthly free developmental screenings.

San Juanita Guerra, with the organization, shared the details of this initiative on the noon show today.

The services are free to all Webb County residents and occur Monday through Friday at 6826 Springfield Ave Suites 203 and 204A from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

SCAN notes that development screenings provide a quick check for your child’s development and help determine if they are meeting the appropriate milestones for their age.

The Ages and Stages Questionnaires (ASQ-3 and ASQ: SE-2) help identify any developmental concerns as early as possible.

The ASQ: SE-2 helps identify your child’s social-emotional strength while the ASQ-3 looks at important areas of your child’s development such as speech, physical ability, and social skills.

These are for children 0-5 years old.

You can call (956) 568-7198 for more information and to set up an appointment.

