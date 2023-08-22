Shop Local
Showers Still Possible, Some Sun Wednesday

By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The weakening Tropical Depression Harold is quickly moving into Mexico. The rains are mainly well to the north and west of it’s center, north and west of Laredo. Laredo had 3.98″ of rain in the NWS rain gage. The atmosphere will still be moist Wednesday. Scattered showers and thundershowers are still possible, but not an everybody gets it type of deal. We will also see some sunshine, enough sun to warm us into the 90′s.

For more headlines. click here.

