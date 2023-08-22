Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Tornado warning in effect for eastern Webb County

Tornado Warning
Tornado Warning(MGN)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi, Texas has issued a tornado warning for several counties in South Texas, including Duval, La Salle, Webb, and McMullen. The warning is set to remain in effect until 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22.

Tornado Alert: At 12:02 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Loma Alta, approximately 13 miles north of Freer. The storm is reported to be moving westward at a speed of 40 miles per hour.

Potential Hazards: The primary hazard associated with this tornado warning is the potential for a tornado to develop. Flying debris poses a significant danger to those without appropriate shelter. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed, while roofs, windows, and vehicles could suffer damage. Trees are also at risk of being damaged due to the storm.

Precautionary Measures: Residents in the affected areas are strongly advised to take cover immediately. Seek refuge in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. If possible, avoid windows. For those outdoors, in mobile homes, or in vehicles, it’s recommended to seek the closest substantial shelter and protect oneself from flying debris.

Affected Areas: The warning pertains to rural regions of northwestern Duval, southeastern La Salle, eastern Webb, and southwestern McMullen Counties.

Stay Informed: Residents are urged to stay tuned to local news sources, weather updates, and official communication channels for the latest information and guidance related to the tornado warning.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday 7 Day Forecast
Heavy Rain With Tropical System Tuesday
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Gulf Disturbance Brings Rain Tuesday
Jorge Rodriguez Jr.
Resentencing trial: Man convicted of killing UISD coach receives 20 years and a $10K fine
File photo: Rain video in Laredo
City of Laredo monitors tropical storm warning; storm expected Tuesday morning
David Gonzalez
TSTA speaks out on allegations made against UISD Superintendent

Latest News

KGNS Chief Meteorologist
‘Heatwave’ Berler provides real-time updates on Tropical Storm Harold
rain
Webb County residents urged to take precautions ahead of Tropical Storm Harold
Ricardo Oliva Jr. issues tornado safety tips
Laredo Fire Department issues tornado safety tips
Laredo Fire Department issues tornado safety tips