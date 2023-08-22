Tornado warning in effect for eastern Webb County

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi, Texas has issued a tornado warning for several counties in South Texas, including Duval, La Salle, Webb, and McMullen. The warning is set to remain in effect until 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22.

Tornado Alert: At 12:02 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Loma Alta, approximately 13 miles north of Freer. The storm is reported to be moving westward at a speed of 40 miles per hour.

Potential Hazards: The primary hazard associated with this tornado warning is the potential for a tornado to develop. Flying debris poses a significant danger to those without appropriate shelter. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed, while roofs, windows, and vehicles could suffer damage. Trees are also at risk of being damaged due to the storm.

Precautionary Measures: Residents in the affected areas are strongly advised to take cover immediately. Seek refuge in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. If possible, avoid windows. For those outdoors, in mobile homes, or in vehicles, it’s recommended to seek the closest substantial shelter and protect oneself from flying debris.

Affected Areas: The warning pertains to rural regions of northwestern Duval, southeastern La Salle, eastern Webb, and southwestern McMullen Counties.

Stay Informed: Residents are urged to stay tuned to local news sources, weather updates, and official communication channels for the latest information and guidance related to the tornado warning.

