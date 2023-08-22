Shop Local
TxDOT warns of the dangers of driving through flooded areas

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Because of the potential of unsafe driving conditions during rainy conditions, TXDOT is keeping a close eye on the effects the rain will have on the roads in town.

The idea is to get all that excess water to exit through the sewer system to avoid flooding on the roads.

One spokesperson says looks can be deceiving, as it doesn’t take much to get carried away by the rain.

Laredo TXDot Representative Raul Leal says, “We never want people to drive through flooded waters. We always say, ‘turn around, don’t drown’. So that’s highly recommended. It just takes a few inches of water running through the road that can wash away a vehicle trying to cross. It’s best to be safe and away from those situations.”

Leal says flood dangers are harder to see at night.

He says if you do get stuck, exit your car and get to a higher elevation. However, Leal says the best idea is to stay home if possible.

