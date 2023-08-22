Webb County residents urged to take precautions ahead of Tropical Storm Harold

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The National Weather Service has issued a weather advisory indicating the likelihood of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in our region Tuesday, August 22, and potentially extending into Wednesday, August 23. Residents are strongly advised to exercise caution if venturing outside. For those staying indoors, it is recommended to have essential emergency supplies on hand as a precautionary measure.

As Tropical Storm Harold inches closer to Webb County, officials from the Webb County Sheriff’s Office recently participated in an emergency management meeting alongside representatives from the City of Laredo and the State of Texas. The discussions focused on vital preparedness measures necessary for the impending storm’s arrival.

Tropical Storm Harold’s Arrival: Tropical Storm Harold is forecasted to approach Webb County at approximately 12 noon on Tuesday, August 22. The storm’s presence is expected to continue until around 6 p.m. Weather experts caution residents to brace for significant weather challenges, including heavy rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 40 miles per hour.

Safety Measures and Resources: If heading outside, it’s recommended to stay informed about weather updates and avoid areas prone to flooding. If remaining at home, it’s wise to gather basic emergency supplies to be prepared for any unforeseen circumstances. In the event of an emergency, residents are urged to promptly dial 911 for immediate assistance. For non-emergency concerns, individuals can contact the Webb County Sheriff’s Office Communications Division at (956) 523-4408.

Shelter and Assistance: For those in need of shelter, the Rio Bravo City Hall serves as a designated refuge. In case of further inquiries or assistance, please reach out to our office at (956) 790-9500.

Stay Informed: For the latest updates and crucial information regarding Tropical Storm Harold’s impact on Webb County, residents are encouraged to stay tuned to official communication channels, including local news sources and the Webb County Sheriff’s Office’s official platforms.

