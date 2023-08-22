Zapata County authorities prepare for Tropical Storm Harold

ZAPATA COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - In the lead-up to the anticipated impact of Tropical Storm Harold, the Zapata County Fire Department, and Emergency Management have been working to ensure the safety and preparedness of the community. Close coordination with the State Operations Center and the National Weather Service Brownsville has been a cornerstone of their preparedness efforts.

Timely Updates: Following the meeting with weather service officials, it was advised that the most substantial rainfall from the storm is expected between 2:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22.

Preventive Measures: As a precautionary measure, all County crews across various precincts are engaged in producing and distributing up to seven sandbags per household. The distribution is happening at the Zapata County Shop located at 1201 12th Street while supplies last. Additionally, arroyo cleaning activities are underway in the Medina area to minimize potential flooding risks.

Emergency Contingency: In anticipation of possible displacement due to the storm, the pavilion has been designated as a standby shelter for affected families.

Collaborative Engagement: Zapata County Fire Department and Emergency Management have maintained open lines of communication with various stakeholders. This includes Tony Arce, Manager of Community Affairs for AEP, as well as the County Judge, Commissioners, and the local School district.

Stay Prepared: Residents are encouraged to stay connected to official communication channels, local news sources, and relevant agencies for the latest information and guidance pertaining to Tropical Storm Harold’s developments.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.