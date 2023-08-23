Anthony’s Project Health Fair seeks to shed light on substance abuse

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In an effort to reduce the number of overdose deaths and drug abuse, a health fair is taking place on Thursday evening.

Health officials will go over some of the signs of substance abuse as well as when to seek help.

The Anthony Project Health Fair is taking place at the Pan American Courts Art Complex located at the 3300 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

The public is invited to attend from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

