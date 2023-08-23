City of Laredo crews cleaning up damages left by storm

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Crews with the City of Laredo were out in full force Wednesday assessing some of the damage left by what was Tropical Storm Harold.

Many different parts of town were affected by the rain, some harder than others, whether it was flooding or debris from downed trees or branches.

State and city crews were busy fixing and cleaning the damage for several hours.

Repairs started as soon as the rain stopped.

TxDOT crews were out fixing potholes that were made on city streets.

Clean up efforts were also going on at North Central Park Wednesday morning.

Parks and recreation staff were cleaning the walkways and picking up the debris in the people’s path.

Officials say the storm was not as bad as previous years.

“We had officers out there directing traffic in the main in the main intersections that were flooded,” said Jose Espinoza. “We had to do some closures along the loop to prevent accidents and further flooding, so I think we had a good turnout. We worked closely with the Laredo fire department and the city to prevent further accidents.”

Luckily, according to the police department, there were no major accidents reported in Laredo.

They accredit this to school closures and businesses closing early.

City crews will be keeping with their clean-up efforts for the rest of the day.

