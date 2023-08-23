Driver of tractor trailer facing human smuggling charges following chase

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The driver of a tractor trailer is facing multiple charges after sending authorities on a chase on I-35 Tuesday afternoon.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Julio Hiram Garza and charged him with human smuggling as well as evading arrest.

The arrest happened on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at around 5:30 p.m. when sheriff’s deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white tractor trailer with expired license plates at the 32-mile marker of I-35.

When the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Garza allegedly sped up, drove towards a gas station and then went back on I-35 driving southbound.

Law enforcement attempted to set up spikes to deflate the tires; however, Garza drove around the spikes.

Eventually, Garza drove into the median near mile marker 13 and several people got out and ran into the brush.

According to the sheriff’s office, a total of 19 people including two female juveniles exited the trailer and were all taken into Border Patrol custody.

Garza, a Laredo Citizen was arrested and charged with two counts of smuggling of persons under the age of 18 and 17, and evading arrest.

