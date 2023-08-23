Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Driver of tractor trailer facing human smuggling charges following chase

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The driver of a tractor trailer is facing multiple charges after sending authorities on a chase on I-35 Tuesday afternoon.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Julio Hiram Garza and charged him with human smuggling as well as evading arrest.

The arrest happened on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at around 5:30 p.m. when sheriff’s deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white tractor trailer with expired license plates at the 32-mile marker of I-35.

When the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Garza allegedly sped up, drove towards a gas station and then went back on I-35 driving southbound.

Law enforcement attempted to set up spikes to deflate the tires; however, Garza drove around the spikes.

Eventually, Garza drove into the median near mile marker 13 and several people got out and ran into the brush.

According to the sheriff’s office, a total of 19 people including two female juveniles exited the trailer and were all taken into Border Patrol custody.

Garza, a Laredo Citizen was arrested and charged with two counts of smuggling of persons under the age of 18 and 17, and evading arrest.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday 7 Day Forecast
Heavy Rain With Tropical System Tuesday
Severe weather prompts early student releases, closures in Laredo
Severe weather prompts early student releases, closures in Laredo
Flooding disrupts Laredo roadways, residents urged to stay home
Flooding disrupts Laredo roadways, residents urged to stay home
Tractor trailer chase ends on I-35 with several people in custody
Update: Tractor trailer chase ends on I-35 with several people in custody
Heavy rainfall and strong winds
Heavy rainfall and strong winds

Latest News

Two families sought shelter at Rio Bravo fitness center during storm
Two families sought shelter at Rio Bravo fitness center during storm
Two families sought shelter at Rio Bravo fitness center during storm
Laredo Crime Stoppers introduce "Not Alone" Exhibit
“Not Alone” traveling exhibit on display to educate Laredo community on human trafficking
Anthony’s Project Health Fair seeks to shed light on substance abuse