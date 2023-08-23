Shop Local
El Cenizo spared major damage in recent storm

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EL CENIZO, Tex. (KGNS) - Following a recent storm that swept through the area, residents of El Cenizo are collectively sighing in relief as the small town emerges with no major incidents, according to Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez. The community managed to dodge the flooding bullet, although certain pockets of the town felt the impact of the weather system.

While floodwaters were successfully diverted, the El Cenizo Activity Center encountered its share of setbacks. The facility’s ceiling bore the brunt of the storm’s force, causing leaks that dampened carpets and computers. However, Marco Antonio Escamilla, the director of the activity center, emphasized that despite the weather-induced setback, the center is steadfast in its commitment to hosting a scheduled event this weekend.

Collaborating with county maintenance teams, efforts are underway to assess and rectify the damage, ensuring that the center is ready to welcome an academy offering free haircuts for students aged 5 to 18. “This Saturday, the center will be ready,” assured Escamilla. The upcoming event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will take place at the activity center located at 3549 Cecilia Lane in El Cenizo.

Though the storm’s impact was not as severe as initially anticipated, it brought much-needed rainfall to the region.

