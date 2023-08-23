Former Alexander High School Athlete to work with NBA’s Daniel Gibson

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - It was a big moment for a former Laredo basketball player as Andy Garica is seeing his dream come true.

The former Alexander Bulldog standout will be helping the next group of hoopers chase their dreams as a coach with big game management.

Garcia will be working side by side with former Texas Longhorn and NBA veteran Daniel Gibson as they train not on professional players but work with basketball clinics across the globe.

“It’s an honor to be able to train around the whole world and the us. Now it’s about giving back to the community, not just Laredo but throughout the whole world which has been a passion and a goal of mine for many years, so I’m appreciative of that moment and I’m very excited,” said Andy Garcia.

“I’m still top 5 all time for the Cavs as a shooter, so for me the gift has always been to shoot the ball and I’ve seen Andy be able to teach kids how to dribble because he has an amazing talent there and work kids out all around, so we feel like the collab and putting it all together, kids are going to get dribbling, shooting and finishing, the total package,” said former Texas Longhorn and Cleveland Cavalier Daniel Gibson.

This has been a big year for Garcia, not only for getting this opportunity but also being inducted into the Latin American International Sports Hall of Fame earlier in 2023 as well.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.