Laredo enacts Stage 2 of water conservation plan amid low supply

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As local demand for water continues to surge while supply tank levels reach critically low points, the City of Laredo has taken decisive action by initiating Stage Two of its Water Conservation Drought Contingency Plan.

With the aim of curbing outdoor water consumption, particularly in the form of lawn irrigation, the city has implemented a comprehensive set of measures aimed at maintaining a sustainable water supply. According to the newly implemented plan, residents are now required to adhere to specific watering schedules based on the last digit of their street addresses.

Residents residing at addresses with even numbers are directed to restrict outdoor water usage to a specific timeframe. Watering lawns and engaging in other outdoor water activities are permitted only from 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Each instance of outdoor water usage should not exceed ten minutes during these designated hours.

On the other hand, residents whose addresses end with odd numbers are encouraged to adopt a similar routine but on alternate days - Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

To ensure that the water tanks have an opportunity to recharge and replenish, residents are strongly urged to abstain from outdoor watering on Sundays.

Individuals found to be in violation of the water conservation ordinance will be given three opportunities to rectify their actions. It is only after repeated non-compliance that citations will be issued.

For more information on the water conservation guidelines and the city’s efforts to address the water supply issue, residents are advised to visit the official city website or contact the local water department directly.

