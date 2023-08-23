Shop Local
Laredo Utilities Department working on water leaks

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If the rain wasn’t enough to keep emergency service crews busy, Laredo’s aging water pipes also had city crews working overtime.

City of Laredo officials released a statement on social media saying that the utilities department is addressing water leaks in multiple areas.

They say they are aware of the issues and are working on fixing them as fast as they can.

Officials say the heavy rains slowed down work for the crews and they were taking precautionary measures for the safety of the employees.

