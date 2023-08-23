LMC holds third annual breastfeeding awareness fair

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo hospital is offering support and classes for parents looking to breastfeed their babies.

In observance of National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, LMC held a proclamation and health fair which they have been hosting for the past three years.

During the fair, lactation specialists and the neonatal intensive care unit team offer information about breastfeeding to help moms and dads reach their babies nutrition goals.

Maggie Mendieta, a lactation consultant said that breastmilk is an important source of nutrition.

“Breastmilk by contrast is far superior in nutrition it is the most optimal form of nutrition. It is the perfect nutrition for a baby,” said Mendieta. “That’s what we want. It has anti-bodies it has hormones; it has growth factors, it’s got lactoferrin, many other things that will provide a baby’s wellbeing and health.”

LMC was also recognized by the state, for supporting its employees with time and space to maintain breastfeeding after returning to work.

