Man credited with saving woman from flooded vehicle in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Tuesday was a busy day for first responders in Laredo as they continued to monitor the streets to keep drivers and residents safe from the rising waters.

While Laredo Police and fire officials were busy monitoring the roads, one Laredoan risked his own life to help someone in need.

Alexis Andrade was heading home from a doctor’s visit right in the middle of Tuesday evening’s storm.

While Alexis was on the road, another vehicle caught his attention.

“I saw that a car was flooded, it was getting flooded, and I didn’t think about it so much until I saw the lady press the breaks,” said Andrade.

Without hesitation Alexis went into the flooded street on South Ejido Ave. and La Terraza Way.

Alexis said he got out of the car with his umbrella that ended up near the creek.

“Let me go help out I didn’t think about my life I didn’t think about anything. I just saw someone needed my help and I did god’s work,” said Andrade.

Alexis said the water in the area was right below his chest and moving at a rapid pace.

When he approached the car, he noticed there was rising water inside the car, he then quickly opened the door.

“She was crying for help, and I took her out and took her to my car and waited for cops and fireman to get there,” said Andrade.

He said he returned to the car to see if anybody else was in there, luckily nobody else was in danger.

This wasn’t the only rescue that took place, the Laredo Fire Department reported 10 rescues throughout the Gateway City; eight of those were vehicle rescues and two were structure rescues.

Rescues took place along Zapata Highway and Jacaman Road.

The Laredo Police Department urges people to stay home during heavy rainstorms since this could be of great danger in areas where are prone to flooding.

“If you see water that high make sure to stop and think about it twice so you don’t get stuck or have an accident, we all want to go back to our families,” said Andrade.

Alexis went on to say this experience changed his life forever. The woman he rescued has since then reached out to him saying she is very grateful he saved her life.

As for the car, it was left at the scene of the flooded area.

