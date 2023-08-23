Massive first inning guides Tecos to victory

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After one game of getting roughed up on their own diamond, the Tecolotes responded with an emphatic win in game three of their series.

Los dos Laredos jumped all over Monterrey Tuesday night, scoring six runs in the top of the first inning that included another Jake Gatewood home run, this time a grand slam.

Nate Antone and the pitching staff would keep the Sultanes at bay as their offense played add on baseball.

In fact, Monterrey received three runs in the bottom of the ninth to make this one looks a little closer on the final sheet, but it’s still a nine to four win for the Tecos.

This gives the border team a two games to one lead in the best of seven series with game four on Wednesday.

Los dos Laredos is set to send Wendolyn Bautista to the mound while Monterrey counters with Felipe Gonzalez.

