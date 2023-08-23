Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

“Not Alone” traveling exhibit on display to educate Laredo community on human trafficking

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new exhibit is inviting the Laredo community to learn the signs of human trafficking.

Laredo Crime Stoppers introduced the “Not Alone: Working Together in the Fight Against Human Trafficking” traveling exhibit earlier today.

On display are tools to help understand what human trafficking is as well as the role that social media plays in human trafficking.

Other tools help visitors to identify victims and to help support survivors.

It may come as a surprise, but organizers say trafficking happens right here in our backyard in a specific way.

Homeland Security Investigation Special Agent Ernesto Montiel says, “Laredo’s very unique. Being on the border, we do see human smuggling, human trafficking cases. There are times when we do work human trafficking cases locally, but other times, Laredo is a corridor for these people, these victims to be brought in and taken up north to be exploited.”

The exhibit is on view at the Laredo Police Department Lobby.

It is open to the public through September 23rd.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday 7 Day Forecast
Heavy Rain With Tropical System Tuesday
Severe weather prompts early student releases, closures in Laredo
Severe weather prompts early student releases, closures in Laredo
Flooding disrupts Laredo roadways, residents urged to stay home
Flooding disrupts Laredo roadways, residents urged to stay home
Tractor trailer chase ends on I-35 with several people in custody
Update: Tractor trailer chase ends on I-35 with several people in custody
Heavy rainfall and strong winds
Heavy rainfall and strong winds

Latest News

Two families sought shelter at Rio Bravo fitness center during storm
Two families sought shelter at Rio Bravo fitness center during storm
Two families sought shelter at Rio Bravo fitness center during storm
Julio Hiram Garza
Driver of tractor trailer facing human smuggling charges following chase
Anthony’s Project Health Fair seeks to shed light on substance abuse