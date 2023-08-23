“Not Alone” traveling exhibit on display to educate Laredo community on human trafficking

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new exhibit is inviting the Laredo community to learn the signs of human trafficking.

Laredo Crime Stoppers introduced the “Not Alone: Working Together in the Fight Against Human Trafficking” traveling exhibit earlier today.

On display are tools to help understand what human trafficking is as well as the role that social media plays in human trafficking.

Other tools help visitors to identify victims and to help support survivors.

It may come as a surprise, but organizers say trafficking happens right here in our backyard in a specific way.

Homeland Security Investigation Special Agent Ernesto Montiel says, “Laredo’s very unique. Being on the border, we do see human smuggling, human trafficking cases. There are times when we do work human trafficking cases locally, but other times, Laredo is a corridor for these people, these victims to be brought in and taken up north to be exploited.”

The exhibit is on view at the Laredo Police Department Lobby.

It is open to the public through September 23rd.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.