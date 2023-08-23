Shop Local
Nuevo Leon officials urge Colombia Bridge expansion, strong Laredo relationship

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - From this week’s city council meeting --a push from some Mexican officials to help expand the Colombia Solidarity Bridge.

Doctor Marco Antonio Gonzalez presented on behalf of the Nuevo Leon government to the Laredo City Council.

Doctor Gonzalez emphasized the Mexican state’s commitment to make Laredo not just the most important port in the U.S., but in the whole world.

The Mexican representative read a letter from Nuevo Leon governor Samuel Garcia outlying that strategic vision.

Local officials say they don’t want that potential to go to waste.

District 4 Councilmember Alberto Torres said, “A lot of our economy depends from the state of Nuevo Leon. We’re very fortunate to be a border community with two states in Mexico with Nuevo Leon and Tamualipas. Our goal is to continue to work diligently with both states, but it is also our biggest goal to ensure we maximize the use of the Colombia Bridge. It’s being under-utilized.”

City council approved a motion for the Port of Entry Committee to establish a technical working group to focus on the Colombia Bridge.

