Pet of the Week: Bingo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, we’re talking about B-I-N-G-O because Bingo is his name Oh!

Bingo was brought to the Laredo Animal Protective Society (LAPS) shelter by his owner roughly 11 months ago and he has been at the shelter ever since.

While Bingo is five-years-old he has plenty of energy and a whole lot of love to give.

He loves to be the center of attention but he is a very well behaved dog.

If you would like to adopt Bingo or any other pets, you can contact LAPS at (956) 724-8364.

LAPS will also be one of many shelters across the nation taking part in the Clear the Shelters initiative this weekend.

LAPS will set up at both Petco locations as well as its facility for those animal lovers who are looking to help clear the shelter.

