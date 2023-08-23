Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Storm causes rapid water level fluctuations at Rio Grande at Bridge 1

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In the wake of the recent storm that swept through the region, the Rio Grande has seen an impact along the river’s water levels.

According to data provided by the National Weather Service’s Hydro-Logic Prediction Service, significant fluctuations in water levels have been observed, particularly at Laredo International Bridge One (Gateway to the Americas International Bridge).

Tuesday’s storm on August 22 prompted changes in the Rio Grande’s water levels, with the highest recorded point at Bridge One reaching 5.4 feet at 5:45 p.m., a mere few hours after the storm’s onset. Earlier that day, around 2 p.m., water levels were documented at 1.7 feet, indicating a rapid surge of approximately 3 feet within a span of just three hours.

As of Wednesday morning August 23, reports indicate that the water level has slightly receded to 2 feet.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday 7 Day Forecast
Heavy Rain With Tropical System Tuesday
Severe weather prompts early student releases, closures in Laredo
Severe weather prompts early student releases, closures in Laredo
Flooding disrupts Laredo roadways, residents urged to stay home
Flooding disrupts Laredo roadways, residents urged to stay home
Tractor trailer chase ends on I-35 with several people in custody
Update: Tractor trailer chase ends on I-35 with several people in custody
Heavy rainfall and strong winds
Heavy rainfall and strong winds

Latest News

Nuevo Leon Representative urges Colombia Bridge Expansion, strong Laredo relationship
Nuevo Leon officials urge Colombia Bridge expansion, strong Laredo relationship
Nuevo Leon Representative urges Colombia Bridge Expansion, strong Laredo relationship
Nuevo Leon Rep. urges Colombia Bridge Expansion and Strong Relationship
Anthony’s Project Health Fair seeks to shed light on substance abuse
Anthony’s Project Health Fair seeks to shed light on substance abuse
El Cenizo spared major damage in recent storm
El Cenizo spared major damage in recent storm
Storm causes rapid water level fluctuations at Rio Grande at Bridge 1
Storm causes rapid water level fluctuations at Rio Grande at Bridge 1