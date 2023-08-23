Storm causes rapid water level fluctuations at Rio Grande at Bridge 1

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In the wake of the recent storm that swept through the region, the Rio Grande has seen an impact along the river’s water levels.

According to data provided by the National Weather Service’s Hydro-Logic Prediction Service, significant fluctuations in water levels have been observed, particularly at Laredo International Bridge One (Gateway to the Americas International Bridge).

Tuesday’s storm on August 22 prompted changes in the Rio Grande’s water levels, with the highest recorded point at Bridge One reaching 5.4 feet at 5:45 p.m., a mere few hours after the storm’s onset. Earlier that day, around 2 p.m., water levels were documented at 1.7 feet, indicating a rapid surge of approximately 3 feet within a span of just three hours.

As of Wednesday morning August 23, reports indicate that the water level has slightly receded to 2 feet.

