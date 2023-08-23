Sunnier Humid Weather

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The atmosphere will dry out a bit aloft, lowering our shower chances during the forecast period. The bottom of the atmosphere (where we are) will still be on the humid side. I cannot rule out an isolated shower with the sea breeze or weak waves in the upper level wind flow during the 7 day forecast period, but overall, partly cloudy days with temperatures in the high 90′s to around 100.

