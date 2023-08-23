Teens detained for vandalizing Laredo recreation center

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A group of teenagers find themselves in legal trouble after allegedly causing extensive damage to the restroom facilities at the El Eden Recreation Center.

Reports indicate that the vandalism incident unfolded towards the end of July and involved unauthorized entry into the recreation center after regular operating hours, during which significant damage was inflicted on the restroom area. Additionally, the individuals reportedly engaged in unauthorized use of the center’s pool.

Law enforcement officials have taken swift action in response to the incident. Six teenagers believed to be responsible for the vandalism have been charged with criminal mischief and trespassing. The situation raises questions about accountability and the potential for deeper underlying problems within the community.

The Laredo Police Department, which has dealt with similar cases in the past, recognizes the need for parents to play an active role in their children’s activities. Investigator Joe Baeza, speaking on behalf of the department, emphasized the importance of parental involvement in preventing such incidents. He remarked, “This is also a clear message that, parents, you need to know where your kids are at. They’re doing all kinds of things in the middle of the night. Curfews really start at home, they rarely start at the city.”

The individuals in question have been taken to the Webb County Youth Village as part of the legal proceedings.

