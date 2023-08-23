Shop Local
Tractor trailer accident reported in north Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident causes a tractor trailer to rollover on its side Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. near Bob Bullock Loop 20 and Crepusculo Dr.

Viewer video shows a tractor trailer on its side as well as Laredo Police and paramedics assessing the situation.

No word on the cause of the accident or if anyone was injured in this case.

