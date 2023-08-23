Tractor trailer accident reported in north Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident causes a tractor trailer to rollover on its side Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. near Bob Bullock Loop 20 and Crepusculo Dr.

Viewer video shows a tractor trailer on its side as well as Laredo Police and paramedics assessing the situation.

No word on the cause of the accident or if anyone was injured in this case.

