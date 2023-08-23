Two families sought shelter at Rio Bravo fitness center during storm

RIO BRAVO, Tx. (KGNS) - The treacherous rainy conditions had an effect on a couple of families in the Rio Bravo area.

Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez stated that in anticipation of the storm, the county decided to open the Rio Bravo fitness center for families seeking shelter from the rain.

During the storm, one family from Rio Bravo sought shelter as well as another from Mangana Hein that had issues with floodwaters coming in through their property.

Commissioner Gonzalez said the county is working on alleviating the issue of flooding in the Mangana Hein area.

“We’re trying to see if we can widen the ditch that flows the water right next to the street, the street is, it’s a county road it’s called La Presa backroad, so there’s a small ditch that would help the waterflow. I think we’re gonna have to make it a little wider; obviously cleaning it from debris makes the water go quicker but again when the issue is that we have higher elevation of the property it’s always going to be an issue with the rain but again we’re trying to make it work so these families won’t have to experience issue with water going into the property.

Gonzalez adds that once the storm passed the two families were able to return to their homes.

No major damages or injuries were reported in Rio Bravo.

