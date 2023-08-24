Shop Local
Dovalina Elementary School Teacher named Teacher of the Month(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An unsuspecting Laredo I.S.D. Teacher got a big surprise from your good neighbor station.

Edna Perez, a first-grade teacher at Dovalina Elementary was not told to expect visitors in her class Thursday, so she was completely caught off guard when a group entered her classroom and announced she was selected as KGNS’ Teacher of the Month for August.

Having received multiple nominations, including some from parents and colleagues, Edna was awarded $250, courtesy of the program’s sponsor, the Tellez Law Firm.

After overcoming her initial surprise, Ms. Perez said she does it all of the love of teaching.

“It’s my students, I love what I do. I do this for them. They are my inspiration. I always wanted to be a teacher since I was a little girl. This is what I want to do and I plan to do for the rest of my life. Until I retire,” said Perez.

“She always goes above and beyond. She stays late, she works for more things to help out around the school. So she’s trailblazer for us and we’re very proud to have her,” said Dovalina Elementary School Principal Dr. Karla Pena.

The ‘KGNS Teacher of the Month’ program recognizes two teachers per month.

