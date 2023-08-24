Give the gift of life during blood drive at KGNS
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of patients battling cancer, trauma, and various health challenges are in urgent need of your support. The opportunity to make a life-saving difference is just around the corner.
On Friday, August 25, KGNS is teaming up once again with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to host a blood drive at our KGNS parking lot at 120 West Del Mar.
This initiative invites you to roll up your sleeves and contribute between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Your generous act can have a profound impact on the lives of those grappling with critical medical conditions.
