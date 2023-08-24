Laredo Police Department launches investigation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An investigation has been launched within the Laredo Police Department that involves two of its own, according to a statement from police that was released on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the Laredo Police Department is, “Committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency and integrity.”

They assure the community that in light of current and an ongoing criminal and internal investigation involving two officers of the department, they are fully dedicated to conducting a thorough and impartial inquiry.

It also states that in the spirit of openness, they acknowledge the parallel investigation being carried out by the Texas Rangers at the request of Acting Chief Steve Landin.

The statement does not mention who the officers are being investigated but it does say that the case is in the early phases.

No other information has been release at this time.

