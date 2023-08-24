Laredo responds to water demand with Stage 2 Drought Contingency Plan

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In light of escalating water demand and diminished tank levels, the City of Laredo is addressing the pressing need for water conservation.

Residents of Laredo now find themselves in Stage Two of the Drought Contingency Plan, a measure aimed at promoting responsible water use, particularly in irrigation.

As part of this effort, a recommended irrigation schedule has been introduced. Even-numbered addresses are advised to use their irrigation systems exclusively between 8:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Odd-numbered addresses should follow suit on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Moreover, residents are encouraged to limit irrigation periods to under ten minutes per section to optimize water efficiency. To facilitate water storage replenishment, using irrigation systems on Sundays is strictly prohibited.

Arturo Garcia, Director of the City of Laredo Utilities Department, noted the impact of weather patterns on water demand, saying, “There’s been a lot of demand for irrigation. What helped was [the recent] rain event. It allows us to store water in our storage tanks, so that helped out the system but long-term, if the weather keeps getting hot and the drought keeps going, we need to conserve that resource.”

To ensure adherence to these guidelines, the city has instituted a 20-day grace period before fines are imposed for violations.

Residents are encouraged to play an active role in reporting instances of water waste. The Water Conservation Division is ready to assist and can be reached at 956-721-2020.

