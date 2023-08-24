Laredo woman saved from floodwaters shares her story

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - During Tuesday’s storm, a Laredo man sprang into action after he noticed a vehicle that was stalled in the floodwaters in south Laredo.

The woman who was inside the vehicle, identified as Ana Gomez is opening up about her terrifying experience.

“I thought I was going to die I thought it was going to be the end,” said Gomez.

Gomez said the street near South Ejido Ave. and La Terraza Way. had a ditch and a lot of water was coming out causing her vehicle to get stuck.

Ana recalls the water not being that deep but was still dangerous.

“When I was passing by, another car was passing by and he didn’t wait for me to pass first, so he passed with me and it was a truck, so he threw all the debris on my car top and also more water to my car and it turned off and I couldn’t turn it on anymore,” said Gomez.

Gomez said she felt hopeless when water started gushing into her car and went up to her waist.

“It was horrific I was scared, and I panicked you know, and I called 9-1-1,” said Gomez.

Since trucks were passing by, they splashed her vehicle, which moved her car towards the ditch.

Moments later, Alexis Andrade showed up to rescue Gomez while she was on the phone with police who were trying to calm her down.

“I’ll of a sudden his man came and knocked at my door and told me come with me I’ll help you and I was hesitant because I don’t know how to swim,” said Gomez.

Alexis was able to remove Gomez from her vehicle and take her to higher ground.

“He was really good about it he put on the heater, and I was shaking very bad, and I almost couldn’t breathe anymore,” said Gomez.

A short while later, Gomez’s family arrived at the scene.

Ana said she later contacted Alexis and told him she was grateful that he saved her life.

Ana said at the time of the incident she was not able to thank Alexis for saving her life since she was in shock about what had happened.

