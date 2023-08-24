Shop Local
Man wanted for allegedly stealing Cadillac ATS

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for allegedly stealing a vehicle in south Laredo.

Laredo Police need your help locating Jason Alexander Castellanos, 18 who has an arrest warrant for theft of a motor vehicle.

The case was reported on Aug 18, 2003 by a woman who stated that her 2018 Grey Cadillac ATS was stolen from the 4700 block of Luka by a person known to her who was identified as Castellanos.

According to the victim, she was staying at a friend’s house along with Castellanos and noticed that her keys were missing.

When she noticed that her vehicle and Castellanos were missing, she attempted to contact him multiple times, but he did not answer.

The case was turned over to the Auto Theft Task Force who presented it to the District Attorney’s Office and approved an arrest warrant for Castellanos.

If you have any information on Castellanos’ whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS or 956-795-2800.

All calls will remain anonymous.

