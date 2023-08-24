Shop Local
Mercy Clinic to offer free sports physicals to students this Saturday(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A local medical clinic wants to make sure your children are in tip top shape to participate in physical activities.

This weekend, the Mercy Clinic of Laredo will be offering free sprots physicals for students ages 12 and older.

Luis Valdez, a family nurse practitioner says it’s important that students get examined before they play sports.

“Normally when we do sports physicals, we do a head-to-toe assessment, and we do a muscular skeletal assessment to make sure that children are in good health to participate in sprots,” said Valdez. “We do cardiac assessments, lungs assessments, vision testing so it’s basically a physical to make sure that the student is prepared to engage in physical activity.”

The event will take place this Saturday Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The clinic is located at 2500 Zacatecas Stret.

The exams are completely free of charge.

