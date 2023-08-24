Shop Local
Mexican citizens found guilty of smuggling 900+ pounds of liquid meth into U.S.

(MGN)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A jury has found two Mexican citizens guilty of attempting to smuggle over 900 pounds of liquid methamphetamine into the United States. The case, which dates back to 2022, saw 34-year-old Fidel Saldana and 35-year-old Noe Jesus Martinez attempting to enter the U.S. via the Colombia Solidarity Bridge on a trailer.

After their initial inspection at the international bridge, authorities directed Saldana and Martinez to undergo a secondary inspection. It was during this secondary assessment that federal officers uncovered a concealed compartment within the diesel tanks of the trailer. This compartment was found to be housing a significant quantity of liquid substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Federal agents proceeded to extract the liquid, filling 22 buckets with the illegal substance. Despite claims from Martinez and Saldana that they were unaware of the drugs being concealed in their trailer, the jury ultimately rejected their defense. Both men were found guilty of the charges leveled against them.

With the verdict now delivered, Martinez and Saldana are set to remain in custody as they await a sentencing hearing.

