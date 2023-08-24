Ordinary Heat for Late August

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The heat dome with it’s especially hot air is most pronounced to our east and north. We are on the southwestern edge of the hot airmass, and our temperatures will be high (as is typical of late August), but it will be average heat. Average highs this time of the year is 100F, and we will be close to that during the 7 day forecast period. A hint of gulf moisture will be sufficient for scattered sea breeze showers during some of the days, but even when showers occur, much of the area will be missed by the scattered showers.

