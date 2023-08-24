Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Study offers recommendations to revitalize downtown Laredo

By Ariel Gomez
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local nonprofit looked at over 300 buildings in downtown Laredo to come up with a plan to bring the area back to life.

According to Laredo Main Street, out of 300 buildings, more than half are occupied at some capacity while a third are fully vacant.

The group presented their findings during Monday’s city council meeting to discuss some of the possibilities the area can offer.

Miriam Castillo, the Economic Development Director for the City of Laredo said this study has given them a lot to build on. “One of the recommendations and observations was the need to diversify the industries that are represented in downtown Laredo. It comes off as no surprise that retail has a strong presence in our downtown Laredo,” said Castillo.

The other recommendation dealt with revising building and preservation codes.

City manager Joseph Neeb said he will take 60 days to come up with a plan of action that city council can consider.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor trailer chase ends on I-35 with several people in custody
Update: Tractor trailer chase ends on I-35 with several people in custody
Man credited with saving woman from flooded vehicle in south Laredo
Man credited with saving woman from flooded vehicle in south Laredo
Julio Hiram Garza
Driver of tractor trailer facing human smuggling charges following chase
File photo: Laredo Police Patrol Car
Laredo Police Department launches investigation
COVID-19 national emergency ends, what does it mean?
Health Department reports rise in Covid cases in Laredo

Latest News

Jonathan Santos
Trial underway for Laredo man charged in 2019 fatal hit-and-run
Study offers recommendations to revitalize downtown Laredo
Victims in tragic Cuatro Vientos crash officially identified
Dovalina Elementary School Teacher named Teacher of the Month