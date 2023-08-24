Study offers recommendations to revitalize downtown Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local nonprofit looked at over 300 buildings in downtown Laredo to come up with a plan to bring the area back to life.

According to Laredo Main Street, out of 300 buildings, more than half are occupied at some capacity while a third are fully vacant.

The group presented their findings during Monday’s city council meeting to discuss some of the possibilities the area can offer.

Miriam Castillo, the Economic Development Director for the City of Laredo said this study has given them a lot to build on. “One of the recommendations and observations was the need to diversify the industries that are represented in downtown Laredo. It comes off as no surprise that retail has a strong presence in our downtown Laredo,” said Castillo.

The other recommendation dealt with revising building and preservation codes.

City manager Joseph Neeb said he will take 60 days to come up with a plan of action that city council can consider.

