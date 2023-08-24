TAMIU open house offers help for fall semester kickoff

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the Fall Semester at Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) just around the corner, students who have a few loose ends to tie up are in for a treat.

An Open House event is set to take place this Saturday, August 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering a prime opportunity to ensure everything is in order before classes commence on Monday, August 28.

Hosted at the Senator Judith Zaffirini Student Success Center, this free event is designed to streamline the preparations of students as they embark on a new academic journey. From admissions to financial aid applications and finalizing class schedules, the Open House provides a comprehensive support system to assist students in completing essential tasks.

Juan Gilberto Garcia, Vice President of Enrollment Management at TAMIU, emphasized the value of this event in ensuring a smooth transition. He stated, “We still have enough time to complete the process whether it’s admissions, financial aid applications, or completion of a schedule. We should have enough time to get them ready for the beginning of the semester.”

With classes set to commence on Monday, it’s a timely opportunity for students to make use of the resources available to them. Late registration will continue through September 1st, providing additional flexibility for students to finalize their enrollment.

